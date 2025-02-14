$PSNL stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSNL stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,157,509 of trading volume.

$PSNL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PSNL:

$PSNL insiders have traded $PSNL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AI, INC. TEMPUS purchased 3,500,000 shares for an estimated $17,745,000

CHRISTOPHER M HALL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 26,443 shares for an estimated $142,263

AARON TACHIBANA (CFO AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,880 shares for an estimated $35,277 .

. RICHARD CHEN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,274 shares for an estimated $24,961 .

. STEPHEN MICHAEL MOORE (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,206 shares for an estimated $12,196.

$PSNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $PSNL stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSNL Government Contracts

We have seen $7,500,000 of award payments to $PSNL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

