$PSNL stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSNL stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,157,509 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PSNL:
$PSNL Insider Trading Activity
$PSNL insiders have traded $PSNL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AI, INC. TEMPUS purchased 3,500,000 shares for an estimated $17,745,000
- CHRISTOPHER M HALL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 26,443 shares for an estimated $142,263
- AARON TACHIBANA (CFO AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,880 shares for an estimated $35,277.
- RICHARD CHEN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,274 shares for an estimated $24,961.
- STEPHEN MICHAEL MOORE (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,206 shares for an estimated $12,196.
$PSNL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $PSNL stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,314,488 shares (+1915.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,451,945
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 718,336 shares (+464.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,151,982
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 386,966 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,236,663
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 329,335 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,771,822
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 320,251 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,722,950
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 310,088 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,792,308
- ABRDN PLC added 297,889 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,721,798
$PSNL Government Contracts
We have seen $7,500,000 of award payments to $PSNL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING: $7,500,000
