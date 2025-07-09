$PSNL stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSNL stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,477,965 of trading volume.

$PSNL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PSNL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PSNL stock page ):

$PSNL insiders have traded $PSNL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON TACHIBANA (CFO AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,999 shares for an estimated $10,489 .

. STEPHEN MICHAEL MOORE (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,675 shares for an estimated $8,291

RICHARD CHEN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,429 shares for an estimated $7,509.

$PSNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $PSNL stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSNL Government Contracts

We have seen $7,834,000 of award payments to $PSNL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PSNL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSNL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

$PSNL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSNL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PSNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $9.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $7.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 John Wilkin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $8.0 on 03/17/2025

