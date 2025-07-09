$PSNL stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSNL stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,477,965 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PSNL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PSNL stock page):
$PSNL Insider Trading Activity
$PSNL insiders have traded $PSNL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON TACHIBANA (CFO AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,999 shares for an estimated $10,489.
- STEPHEN MICHAEL MOORE (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,675 shares for an estimated $8,291
- RICHARD CHEN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,429 shares for an estimated $7,509.
$PSNL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $PSNL stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 626,276 shares (+894.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,228
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 604,290 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,121,057
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 445,784 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,564,701
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 444,295 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,559,475
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 412,762 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,448,794
- MORGAN STANLEY added 310,209 shares (+124.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,088,833
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 224,946 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $789,560
$PSNL Government Contracts
We have seen $7,834,000 of award payments to $PSNL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING: $7,500,000
- WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING: $334,000
$PSNL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSNL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025
$PSNL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSNL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PSNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $9.0 on 05/07/2025
- Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $7.0 on 04/10/2025
- John Wilkin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $8.0 on 03/17/2025
