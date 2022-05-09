PSN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.17, changing hands as low as $34.91 per share. Parsons Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.25 per share, with $43.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.11.

