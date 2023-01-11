PSMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.16, changing hands as high as $69.29 per share. PriceSmart Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSMT's low point in its 52 week range is $56.47 per share, with $88.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.13.

