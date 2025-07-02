PSMMY or NVR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Building Products - Home Builders sector might want to consider either Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) or NVR (NVR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Persimmon Plc is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while NVR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PSMMY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PSMMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.26, while NVR has a forward P/E of 18.78. We also note that PSMMY has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NVR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.17.

Another notable valuation metric for PSMMY is its P/B ratio of 1.29. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NVR has a P/B of 5.76.

These metrics, and several others, help PSMMY earn a Value grade of B, while NVR has been given a Value grade of D.

PSMMY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PSMMY is likely the superior value option right now.

