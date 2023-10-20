PSLV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust Etv (Symbol: PSLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.99, changing hands as high as $8.00 per share. Sprott Physical Silver Trust Etv shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSLV's low point in its 52 week range is $6.46 per share, with $8.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.03.
