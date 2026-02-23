PSKY Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSKY’s fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $8.17 billion, indicating a 2.38% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 2 cents per share, down from the loss of 11 cents reported in the prior year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



PSKY surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing twice, with an average negative surprise of 63.46%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Paramount is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of 2025 with meaningful streaming momentum, building on a third quarter that marked a significant profitability milestone for its Direct-to-Consumer segment following the August 2025 merger close. Paramount+ had demonstrated improving subscriber economics and narrowing content costs in the preceding quarter, providing a constructive backdrop heading into the period.



The DTC segment is expected to have continued its positive trajectory, supported by a strong content calendar across CBS and Paramount+. The October premieres of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, Matlock Season 2 and Elsbeth Season 3 are likely to have driven early quarter engagement, followed by the return of Landman Season 2 in November, which had been among Paramount+'s strongest performers in the prior year. The Survivor Season 49 finale and the NFL on CBS Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to have reinforced viewing hours and supported churn reduction. The streaming debut of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning on Dec. 4 is also expected to have contributed to subscriber retention in the holiday period.



The TV Media segment is expected to have continued facing structural pressure, with affiliate and advertising revenues likely declining as cord-cutting trends persist. The Filmed Entertainment segment is not expected to have replicated the prior year's theatrical uplift from Gladiator II and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.



However, the quarter's dominant strategic development was PSKY's unsolicited all-cash tender offer for Warner Bros. Discovery at $30 per share, launched Dec. 8 and amended Dec. 22, 2025. WBD's board unanimously rejected both bids in favor of its competing merger agreement with Netflix, citing inadequate value and financing risks. PSKY's concurrent pursuit of a large-scale acquisition while executing its own post-merger integration is expected to have added operational complexity to the period. PSKY had guided for fourth quarter revenues of $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion and adjusted OIBDA of $500 million to $600 million.

What Our Model Says for PSKY

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



PSKY currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

