PSKY Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSKY’s third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $6.79 billion, indicating a 0.83% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, the same as the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



PSKY surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with an average negative surprise of 21.56%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Paramount Skydance Corporation entered the third quarter of 2025 with substantial momentum following the Aug. 7 completion of its merger with Skydance Media, marking a pivotal restructuring of the legacy Paramount Global. The quarter is expected to have reflected both strategic opportunities and transitional friction as new leadership teams integrated operations and executed on cost and content priorities.



The Direct-to-Consumer segment likely extended its positive trajectory from the second quarter. Paramount+ is expected to sustain engagement through the domestic debut of South Park, which has historically been a strong driver of international acquisitions. The streaming platform also likely benefited from the September finale of Dexter: Resurrection, which drew 3.1 million global cross-platform viewers within three days and achieved a 95% Rotten Tomatoes approval score. Additionally, the return of Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King in late September is projected to have supported viewership and subscriber retention. These tailwinds, combined with higher average revenue per user trends and lower churn from the prior quarter, are expected to have reinforced DTC revenue momentum despite digital ad pricing pressure from abundant Connected TV inventory.



The TV Media segment is expected to have maintained CBS' leadership position as the most-watched U.S. broadcast network, supported by the September NFL season kickoff and live sports coverage extending solid viewership trends from mid-2025. Advertising volumes likely held steady sequentially, aided by fall programming and high-profile sports events.



However, integration and restructuring costs related to the merger likely weighed on profitability as PSKY pursued its $2 billion synergy target. Ongoing linear subscriber declines continued to pressure affiliate and advertising revenues, while digital ad markets remained highly competitive. The Filmed Entertainment segment may have experienced weaker year-over-year comparisons due to fewer major theatrical releases, dampening overall revenue growth during the combined company's early execution phase.

What Our Model Says for PSKY

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



PSKY currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Affirm AFRM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Affirm shares have risen 17.2% year to date. Affirm is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 06.



Bill Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Bill Holdings shares have lost 44.4% year to date. BILL is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 6.



Cisco Systems CSCO presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Cisco Systems shares have risen 22.1% year to date. CSCO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on Nov.12.

