PSKY Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.



For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects total revenues between $6.75 billion and $6.95 billion, flat to down 1% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.88 billion, indicating a 0.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, down from 46 cents reported in the prior year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



PSKY surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with an average negative surprise of 144.82%.

Paramount Skydance Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Paramount Skydance Corporation price-eps-surprise | Paramount Skydance Corporation Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Paramount is expected to have entered the second quarter of 2026 with improving streaming and studio momentum, following a first quarter that saw healthy Direct-to-Consumer growth, expanding studio revenues and continued execution of its technology transformation strategy. Paramount+ benefited from stronger subscriber engagement and monetization in the preceding quarter, while ongoing investments in advertising technology, AI-driven workflows and streaming platform integration are expected to have provided a favorable backdrop heading into the period.



The Direct-to-Consumer segment is expected to have remained the primary growth driver during the quarter, supported by a robust content slate. The premiere of Dutton Ranch, the Taylor Sheridan-led continuation of the Yellowstone universe, is likely to have anchored engagement throughout the period, alongside UFC 328, the Survivor Season 50 finale, the streaming debut of Scream 7 following its theatrical run and the Tony Awards broadcast. Continued integration of Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+ onto a unified technology platform is also expected to have improved personalization, content discovery and advertising capabilities. Broader AI adoption across engineering and operational functions is likely to have supported efficiency gains.



The TV Media segment is expected to have remained under pressure, with affiliate revenues likely declining further amid ongoing pay-TV subscriber erosion, although premium sports programming and CBS' entertainment lineup are expected to have provided partial support. Meanwhile, the Studios business is expected to have moderated from the prior quarter's theatrical strength due to a lighter release slate, partially offset by continued third-party television production and content licensing activities.



The pending Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition is expected to have remained a key strategic focus during the quarter. Ongoing financing activities, integration planning and transaction-related professional fees are likely to have added to operating expenses, while shareholder approval and financing milestones reinforced progress toward the company's targeted third-quarter 2026 close.

What Our Model Says for PSKY

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



PSKY currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Sweetgreen SG currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. SG shares have returned 4.6% in the past six-month period. SG is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Groupon (GRPN) has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. GRPN shares have surged 92.3% in the past six-month period. GRPN is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



Portillo's Inc. PTLO presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. PTLO shares have declined 15.8% in the past six-month period. PTLO is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

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Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.