PSKY Beats Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Reports Strong Q3 Outlook

Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY reported second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The quarter reflected continued strength in the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, a Studios turnaround and disciplined cost management, partially offset by ongoing weakness in TV Media.



On the revenue front, PSKY posted total revenues of $6.91 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.88 billion by 0.43%. Revenues increased 0.93% year over year.



PSKY reported adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents by 20%. The quarter included $153 million in transaction-related costs.

Paramount Skydance Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paramount Skydance Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paramount Skydance Corporation Quote

PSKY's Financial Performance Overview

GAAP operating income increased to $475 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $399 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin expanded to 6.9% from 5.8%, reflecting improved profitability across the DTC and Studios businesses and disciplined expense management despite continued pressure in linear television.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 27% year over year to $1.10 billion, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 15.9% from 12.6%. The improvement was driven by continued DTC margin expansion, stronger Studios profitability and higher margins in TV Media through ongoing cost discipline. Management noted that enterprise-wide efficiency initiatives remain on track to deliver more than $2.7 billion in run-rate efficiencies by year-end 2026.



On the advertising front, digital advertising continued to gain traction, with DTC advertising revenues up 8% year over year and Paramount+ advertising revenues rising more than 30%, supported by stronger engagement and improved monetization.

PSKY's Q2 Segment Performance Details

DTC revenues came in at $2.47 billion, up 9% year over year, led by 16% growth in Paramount+ revenues to $2.06 billion on subscriber and ARPU gains. Paramount+ ended the quarter with 81.6 million subscribers, adding approximately two million despite nearly two million international hard bundle exits. DTC adjusted EBITDA climbed 44% to $366 million, with margin expanding to 14.8% from 11.2%, supported by the platform's best-ever retention quarter, driven by Dutton Ranch, UFC programming and the FIFA World Cup in select Latin American markets.



Studios revenues grew 16% year over year to $1.31 billion on higher third-party television deliveries and the consolidation of Skydance licensing revenues, partly offset by a difficult theatrical comparison against Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Studios adjusted EBITDA improved to $36 million from a loss of $31 million a year earlier, reflecting a more disciplined approach to greenlighting, marketing and distribution.



TV Media revenues declined 9% year over year to $3.13 billion, with advertising down 14% on the NCAA lap and international divestitures, and affiliate revenues down 6% amid continued pay TV subscriber declines. TV Media adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.06 billion, with margin expanding to 34% from 26.4%, on disciplined cost management. CBS held seven of the top 10 broadcast series in the most recent broadcast season.

PSKY's Q2 Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Details

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.63 billion as of June 30, 2026, down from $1.94 billion as of March 31, 2026. Gross debt decreased sequentially to $15.16 billion from $15.48 billion, with $1.8 billion drawn under the revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow totaled $319 million and free cash flow was $258 million.

PSKY’s Q3 and 2026 Outlook

For the third quarter, PSKY expects revenues of $6.95 billion to $7.15 billion, implying 4% to 7% growth year over year, with Paramount+ subscribers expected to be roughly flat sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $875 million to $975 million (13.1% margin at midpoint), with approximately $200 million in transformation costs expected during the quarter. Studios and TV Media profitability are expected to improve year over year, while DTC margins are expected to moderate on higher content amortization tied to the second-half programming slate.



For 2026, PSKY reaffirmed its $30 billion revenue target (4% growth) and raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook to $3.8-$3.9 billion from a prior guidance of $3.8 billion. Free cash flow conversion is now expected at a minimum of 10%, up from a prior guidance of 5%, before roughly $800 million in transformation costs. Management reiterated confidence that the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition will be completed.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

PSKY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are American Public Education APEI, Newsmax NMAX and Target Hospitality TH. Each stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



American Public Education is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Public Education’s second-quarter EPS is pegged at 36 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating an improvement of 1900% year over year.



Newsmax is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newsmax’s second-quarter loss is pegged at 2 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating an improvement of 96.61% year over year.



Target Hospitality is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target Hospitality’s second-quarter loss is pegged at 10 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating an improvement of 33.33% year over year.

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Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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