PSK HOLDINGS (KOSDAQ:031980) Price Target Increased by 11.24% to 63,920.00

The average one-year price target for PSK HOLDINGS (KOSDAQ:031980) has been revised to ₩63,920.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.24% from the prior estimate of ₩57,460.00 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩50,500.00 to a high of ₩92,400.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.95% from the latest reported closing price of ₩77,900.00 / share.

PSK HOLDINGS Maintains 0.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.90%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in PSK HOLDINGS. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 031980 is 0.00%, an increase of 30.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 59.21% to 54K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 031980 by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 79.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 031980 by 195.15% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 031980 by 3.63% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

