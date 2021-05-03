PSK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR— Wells Fargo— Preferred Stock ETF (Symbol: PSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.48, changing hands as low as $43.39 per share. SPDR— Wells Fargo— Preferred Stock shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSK's low point in its 52 week range is $40.52 per share, with $44.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.44.

