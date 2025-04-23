$PSIX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSIX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,868,776 of trading volume.

$PSIX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PSIX:

$PSIX insiders have traded $PSIX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY S WINEMASTER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 156,027 shares for an estimated $5,191,776.

$PSIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $PSIX stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

