$PSIX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSIX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,868,776 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PSIX:
$PSIX Insider Trading Activity
$PSIX insiders have traded $PSIX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY S WINEMASTER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 156,027 shares for an estimated $5,191,776.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PSIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $PSIX stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 341,287 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,153,288
- GAGNON ADVISORS, LLC removed 287,579 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,555,475
- S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY, LLC removed 206,840 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,153,490
- GAGNON SECURITIES LLC removed 169,481 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,042,059
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 72,868 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,167,823
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 71,588 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,129,743
- RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 39,855 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,007,534
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PSIX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.