COMPASS Pathways, a British Phase 2 biotech developing a psilocybin-based therapy for depression, raised $128 million by offering 7.5 million ADSs at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. The company offered 0.8 million more ADSs than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 27% more in proceeds than expected.



COMPASS Pathways plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CMPS. Cowen, Evercore ISI and Berenberg acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Psilocybin biotech COMPASS Pathways prices upsized US IPO above the range at $17 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security.

