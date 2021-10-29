PSI Group 9-month Profit Rises; Sales Up 12.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PSI Group (PSSWF) said its EBIT in the first nine months of 2021 rose by 77% year-on-year to 15.7 million euros. The group net result improved by 86.1% to 11.1 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.71 euros compared to 0.38 euros.

Group sales improved by 12.3% to 177.6 million euros. New orders rose by 10.1% to 196 million euros.

The company's order backlog on 30 September 2021 was, at 165 million euros, 3.8% above the level of the previous year.

