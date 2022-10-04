PSI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pason Systems Inc (TSX: PSI.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.04, changing hands as high as $14.08 per share. Pason Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.48 per share, with $17.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.