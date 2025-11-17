PSG Financial Services (JSE:KST) Price Target Increased by 40.06% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for PSG Financial Services (JSE:KST) has been revised to R32,13 / share. This is an increase of 40.06% from the prior estimate of R22,94 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R31,82 to a high of R33,08 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.72% from the latest reported closing price of R2 515,00 / share.

PSG Financial Services Maintains 0.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in PSG Financial Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KST is 0.20%, an increase of 49.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 10,922K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,517K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KST by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 2,017K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,651K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KST by 10.88% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 781K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 587K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

