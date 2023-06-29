PSFE vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either Paysafe Limited (PSFE) or Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Paysafe Limited has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PSFE is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PSFE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.50, while ADYEY has a forward P/E of 79.04. We also note that PSFE has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADYEY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03.

Another notable valuation metric for PSFE is its P/B ratio of 0.69. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ADYEY has a P/B of 30.60.

Based on these metrics and many more, PSFE holds a Value grade of B, while ADYEY has a Value grade of F.

PSFE has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ADYEY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PSFE is the superior option right now.

