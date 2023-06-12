PSFE vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Financial Transaction Services stocks are likely familiar with Paysafe Limited (PSFE) and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Paysafe Limited has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PSFE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PSFE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.59, while ADYEY has a forward P/E of 75.07. We also note that PSFE has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADYEY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88.

Another notable valuation metric for PSFE is its P/B ratio of 0.70. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ADYEY has a P/B of 29.72.

These metrics, and several others, help PSFE earn a Value grade of B, while ADYEY has been given a Value grade of F.

PSFE has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ADYEY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PSFE is the superior option right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.