$PSFE Earnings Results: $PSFE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PSFE ($PSFE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $420,070,000, missing estimates of $440,628,341 by $-20,558,341.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PSFE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$PSFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PSFE stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. removed 917,650 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,691,815
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 496,437 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,489,072
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 224,381 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,836,915
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 117,679 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,012,310
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 104,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,792,080
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC added 104,213 shares (+64.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,782,042
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 96,708 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,653,706
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.