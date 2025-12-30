Markets
PSEG Wins Approval For LIPA Contract Extension, Names New PSEG Long Island President

December 30, 2025 — 10:46 am EST

December 30, 2025 — 10:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) said on Tuesday that the New York State comptroller has granted final approval for a five-year extension of its operations service's agreement with the Long Island Power Authority.

The extension runs from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2030, continuing PSEG Long Island's operation of the electric grid on Long Island and in the Rockaways.

PSEG also named Scott Jennings as president and chief operating officer of PSEG Long Island, effective January 5, 2026, succeeding interim leader David Lyons.

PEG is currently trading at $80.66, down $0.03 or 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

