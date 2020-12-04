PSEG To Acquire 25% Interest In Ocean Wind Project - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) has agreed with Ørsted North America to acquire a 25% interest in the 1,100-megawatt Ocean Wind project. The Ocean Wind project will generate clean, zero-carbon electricity and power half a million New Jersey homes.

PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo. "As New Jersey's first offshore wind project, Ocean Wind will lead the way for a productive first step into this forward-leaning industry, bringing with it new skills, jobs and carbon-free energy."

