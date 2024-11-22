PSEG price target lowered to $94 from $99 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on PSEG (PEG) to $94 from $99 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Utilities underperformed the S&P’s -0.91% return in October, leading the firm to adjust the price targets of several stocks in its North America Regulated & Diversified Utilities / IPPs coverage, the analyst tells investors. From recent meetings at the EEI Financial Conference, the firm came away incrementally negative on California, given its increased regulatory and political risk as well as its relatively limited data center growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PEG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.