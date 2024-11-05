PSEG price target lowered to $88 from $98 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on PSEG (PEG) to $88 from $98 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm sees the share underperformance as a buying opportunity. The share reaction seems overdone relative to PSEG’s long term path of nuclear optimization, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
