PSEG price target lowered to $88 from $98 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on PSEG (PEG) to $88 from $98 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm sees the share underperformance as a buying opportunity. The share reaction seems overdone relative to PSEG’s long term path of nuclear optimization, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PEG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.