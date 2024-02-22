PSEG (PEG) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 26, before the opening bell.



PEG boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.14%.

Factors to Note

PSEG’s service territories mostly witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures for all of the October-December period. Such a weather pattern is expected to have boosted the electricity demand for cooling purposes in this fall. This is likely to have contributed favorably to its fourth-quarter revenues.

However, an adverse weather pattern, including storms and heavy rainfall, affected PSEG’s service territories in December 2023. This might have disrupted the company’s services in those areas, thereby negatively impacting its overall revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.02 billion, indicating a decline of 35.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The severe weather conditions, as mentioned above, might have caused some structural damage to the company, thereby increasing its quarterly restoration costs. This is likely to have hurt PEG’s fourth-quarter earnings. Moreover, lower pension income, along with higher depreciation and interest expenses, might have had an adverse impact on the company’s earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, indicating a decline of 17.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PSEG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: PEG’s Earnings ESP is -3.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PSEG carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

A Stock to Consider

Here is a Utility player that has the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Sempra Energy SRE has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $4.03 billion, implying a 16.7% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for SRE’s earnings is pinned at $1.13 per share. The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.03%.

Recent Utility Releases

FirstEnergy FE reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 62 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 3.3%. The bottom line increased 24% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents.



Operating revenues of $3.15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion by 4.2%. The top line also declined 0.9% from $3.18 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 61 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The company reported earnings of 83 cents in the year-ago quarter.



IDACORP's total revenues came in at $509.6 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $552 million by 7.7%. The top line also decreased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $518 million.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

