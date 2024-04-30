PSEG (PEG) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG or PSEG reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 0.8%. Earnings also declined 5.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

The company reported quarterly GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 compared with $2.58 in the corresponding period of 2023.

The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to higher investment-related expenses.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues in the first quarter totaled $2.76 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 billion by 4.1%. The top line, however, declined 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.76 billion.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

Sales Volume

Electric sales volumes totaled 9,731 million kilowatt-hours, which improved 3% year over year. On the other hand, gas sales volumes improved 8% to 1,277 million therms.

Under electric sales, residential sales volumes totaled 3,089 million kilowatt-hours, up 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Its commercial and industrial sales volumes accounted for 6,542 million kilowatt-hours, registering a year-over-year improvement of 1%.

Other sales amounted to 100 million kilowatt-hours, up 2% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Total gas sales volumes witnessed a year-over-year increase of 6% and 23% in firm sales volumes and non-firm sales volumes of gas, respectively.

Highlights of the Release

The operating income totaled $685 million in the first quarter compared with $1,648 million in the year-ago period. This indicated a year-over-year decline of 58.4%. Total operating expenses were $2.08 billion, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals.

Segmental Performance

PSE&G: This segment’s net income totaled $488 million, up from $487 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023.



PSEG Power & Other: Adjusted operating income for this unit amounted to $169 million compared with $203 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update

The long-term debt (including the current portion of the long-term debt) as of Mar 31, 2024, was $21.26 billion compared with $19.28 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

PSEG generated $0.66 billion worth of cash from operations during the first quarter compared with $1.86 billion in the prior-year period.

2024 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance. PEG continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $3.60-$3.70 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.66 per share, just above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PSEG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

DTE Energy Company DTE reported first-quarter 2024 operating EPS of $1.67, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 2.3%. However, the bottom line improved 25.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.33.



DTE Energy reiterated its 2024 operating EPS projection. The company still expects operating EPS in the range of $6.54-$6.83.

Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 25%. The bottom line was also down 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $1.14.

ETR’s operating revenues totaled $2.79 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion by 12%. The top line also declined 6.3% from $2.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy NEE reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 91 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 13.8%. Also, the bottom line improved 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 84 cents.

Revenues of $5.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion by 11.4%. The top line also declined 14.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.