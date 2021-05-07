PSEG (PEG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

PSEG in Focus

Headquartered in Newark, PSEG (PEG) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 7.32% so far this year. The parent company of PSEG Power and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. Is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.51 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.26%. This compares to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.1% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.26%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.04 is up 4.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, PSEG has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.54%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, PSEG's payout ratio is 57%, which means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PEG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.44 per share, with earnings expected to increase 0.29% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PEG is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

