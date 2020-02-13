PSEC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.56, changing hands as high as $6.58 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.21 per share, with $6.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.56.

