PSEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.13, changing hands as high as $6.18 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.025 per share, with $7.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.