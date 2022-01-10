PSC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the PSC ETF (Symbol: PSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.33, changing hands as low as $45.97 per share. PSC shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.52 per share, with $51.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.29.

