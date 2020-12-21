PSB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc (Symbol: PSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.43, changing hands as low as $127.54 per share. PS Business Parks Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSB's low point in its 52 week range is $102.48 per share, with $173.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.00.

