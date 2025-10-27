Psb Holdings Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - psb holdings inc. (PSBQ) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.48 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $2.86 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $11.34 million from $9.88 million last year.

psb holdings inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.48 Mln. vs. $2.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $11.34 Mln vs. $9.88 Mln last year.

