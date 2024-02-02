PSA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $279.23, changing hands as low as $277.00 per share. Public Storage shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSA's low point in its 52 week range is $233.18 per share, with $316.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $279.54. The PSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
