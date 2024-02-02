Markets
PSA

PSA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

February 02, 2024 — 11:13 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $279.23, changing hands as low as $277.00 per share. Public Storage shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Public Storage 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PSA's low point in its 52 week range is $233.18 per share, with $316.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $279.54. The PSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 SBNY Stock Predictions
 DON Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of PPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SBNY Stock Predictions-> DON Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of PPL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.