PSA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $292.44, changing hands as high as $295.27 per share. Public Storage shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSA's low point in its 52 week range is $270.13 per share, with $357.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $293.45. The PSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
