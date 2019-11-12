PS4 Black Friday 2019 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday tips and announcements about your favorite products. Black Friday is Nov. 29.

The PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular video game consoles again this year. Its appeal reaches beyond gamers — the system also functions as a Blu-ray player entertainment streaming device. Are your sights set on the compact PS4 Slim, or do you prefer the PS4 Pro with upgrades such as 4K streaming support? Here you can find out whether there’s a Black Friday deal that suits your needs and budget.

Best Black Friday PS4 deals, 2019

Retailers are big on bundles again this year. Shoppers will find $100 off various console and game packages at multiple retailers.

Kohl’s: PS4 Slim 1TB bundle with Fortnite Neo Versa for $199.99 ($100 off), plus $60 in Kohl’s cash. Doorbuster deal starts Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. CT (online) and 5 p.m. in stores.

PS4 Slim 1TB bundle with Fortnite Neo Versa for $199.99 ($100 off), plus $60 in Kohl’s cash. Doorbuster deal starts Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. CT (online) and 5 p.m. in stores. Target: PS4 1TB bundle with The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn for $199.99 ($100 off).

PS4 1TB bundle with The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn for $199.99 ($100 off). Best Buy: PS4 1TB bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered for $199.99 (was $299). Deal starts Nov. 24.

Best Black Friday PS4 deals, 2018

In typical fashion, many of last year’s PS4 doorbusters featured the console bundled with a game or store gift card. Notable retailer deals included:

Walmart listing the PS4 1 TB Slim Spider-Man bundle as a “special buy” for $199.

GameStop giving shoppers a $50 gift card with purchase of a PS4 system.

Kohl’s offering the PS4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man bundle as a doorbuster for $199.99 (regularly $299.99) and giving away $60 in Kohl’s cash.

