PS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pluralsight Inc (Symbol: PS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.22, changing hands as high as $17.32 per share. Pluralsight Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.59 per share, with $22.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.14.

