PS Business Parks's Preferred Stock, Series W Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W (Symbol: PSB.PRW) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $25.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRW was trading at a 4.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 46.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRW, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W :

In Tuesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W (Symbol: PSB.PRW) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are off about 2.8%.

