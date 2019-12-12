PS Business Parks (PSB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc (Symbol: PSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $169.34, changing hands as low as $168.25 per share. PS Business Parks Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSB's low point in its 52 week range is $125.52 per share, with $189.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.78.

