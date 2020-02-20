PS Business Parks (PSB) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

PS Business Parks, Inc. PSB reported fourth-quarter 2019 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.65, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. The figure remains flat, year over year.



Results highlight improvement in same-park net operating income (NOI), backed by growth in rental rates, as well as higher NOI from non-same-park and multi-family assets.



However, shares of PS Business Parks depreciated 1.87% during Wednesday’s regular trading session, reflecting broader market sentiments.



Rental income came in at around $106.2 million, marking 2% growth from the year-ago quarter.



For full-year 2019, core FFO per share came in at $6.78, higher than the prior-year tally of $6.47. Rental income for the year came in at 429.8 million, up 3.9% year on year.



Quarter in Detail



Same-park rental income was up 6.6% year over year to $97.6 million, while same-park NOI climbed 6.1% to $70.3 million on improving rental rates.



Same-Park revenue per occupied-square-foot increased 7.8% to $16.10. However, weighted average square-foot occupancy shrunk 100 basis points year on year to 94.4%.



Portfolio Activity



During the fourth quarter, PS Business Parks completed the sale of three business parks in Montgomery County, MD — Metro Park North, Meadow Business Park and WesTech Business Park. These parks comprised 128 buildings, aggregating 1.3 million square feet of space, and were sold for $148.8 million.



Further, the company acquired a muti-tenant flex park — San Tomas Business Center —comprising roughly 79,000 rentable square feet in Santa Clara, CA, for $16.6 million.



Liquidity



PS Business Parks exited fourth-quarter 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $62.8 million, up from the $37.4 million reported at the end of 2018.



Dividend Update



On Feb 18, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share. The dividend is payable on Mar 31, to shareholders of record as of Mar 16, 2020.



PS Business Parks currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PS Business Parks, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PS Business Parks, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PS Business Parks, Inc. Quote

We, now, look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs like Public Storage PSA, American Tower Corporation AMT and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation CLI, all of which are slated to report their quarterly numbers next week.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.