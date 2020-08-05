PS Business Parks (PSB) Q2 FFO Down Y/Y on Rental Rate Decline

PS Business Parks, Inc. PSB reported second-quarter 2020 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.59, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. Moreover, the reported figure decreased 9.5% year over year.



Results reflect fall in same-park rental income, net operating income (NOI) and occupancy. However, substantial rent collections for July and improvement in same-park annualized revenue per occupied-square-foot were tailwinds.



Rental income came in at $100.6 million, marking a decline of 6.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $107.8 million.



Additionally, the company noted that it has collected about 92% of the average total rental receipts for July. This comprised 90%, 92% and 96% collection for industrial, flex and office spaces, respectively.

Quarter in Detail

Same-park rental income was down 2.3% year over year to about $92.7 million and same-park NOI slid 3.6% to $65.7 million on declining rental rates.



Same-park annualized revenue per occupied-square-foot increased 5.3% to $16.40. However, weighted average square-foot occupancy shrunk 180 basis points year on year to 92.9%.

Liquidity

PS Business Parks exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $98.8 million, up from the $62.8 million reported at the end of 2019.

Dividend Update

On Aug 4, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share. This dividend will be paid on Sep 30, to shareholders of record as of Sep 15, 2020.



Performance of Other REITs

Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV reported second-quarter 2020 pro-forma FFO of 63 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Also, the figure improved 5% from the year-ago quarter’s 60 cents.

Vornado Realty Trust VNO delivered second-quarter FFO plus assumed conversions as adjusted of 55 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The reported figure also plunged 39.6% year over year.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp’s CLI second-quarter 2020 core FFO per share of 28 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. Moreover, the figure compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s reported number of 40 cents.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

