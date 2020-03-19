PS Business Parks (PSB) Down 30.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for PS Business Parks (PSB). Shares have lost about 30.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PS Business Parks due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

PS Business Parks Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates



PS Business Parks reported fourth-quarter 2019 core FFO per share of $1.65, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. The figure remains flat, year over year.



Results highlight improvement in same-park NOI, backed by growth in rental rates, as well as higher NOI from non-same-park and multi-family assets.



Rental income came in at around $106.2 million, marking 2% growth from the year-ago quarter.



For full-year 2019, core FFO per share came in at $6.78, higher than the prior-year tally of $6.47. Rental income for the year came in at 429.8 million, up 3.9% year on year.



Quarter in Detail



Same-park rental income was up 6.6% year over year to $97.6 million, while same-park NOI climbed 6.1% to $70.3 million on improving rental rates.



Same-Park revenue per occupied-square-foot increased 7.8% to $16.10. However, weighted average square-foot occupancy shrunk 100 basis points year on year to 94.4%.



Portfolio Activity



During the fourth quarter, PS Business Parks completed the sale of three business parks in Montgomery County, MD — Metro Park North, Meadow Business Park and WesTech Business Park. These parks comprised 128 buildings, aggregating 1.3 million square feet of space, and were sold for $148.8 million.



Further, the company acquired a muti-tenant flex park — San Tomas Business Center —comprising roughly 79,000 rentable square feet in Santa Clara, CA, for $16.6 million.



Liquidity



PS Business Parks exited fourth-quarter 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $62.8 million, up from the $37.4 million reported at the end of 2018.

