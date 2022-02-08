PS Business Parks' Preferred Stock, Series Z Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z (Symbol: PSB.PRZ) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $24.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRZ was trading at a 1.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.40% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRZ, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z :

In Tuesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z (Symbol: PSB.PRZ) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are up about 0.5%.

