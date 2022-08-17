PS Business Parks' Preferred Stock, Series Y Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: PSB.PRY) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $19.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRY was trading at a 19.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.68% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRY shares, versus PSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y:

In Wednesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: PSB.PRY) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are trading flat.

