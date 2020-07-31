PS Business Parks' Preferred Stock, Series Y Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: PSB.PRY) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $25.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRY was trading at a 4.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 36.09% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y:

In Friday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: PSB.PRY) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are off about 0.5%.

