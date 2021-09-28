PS Business Parks' Preferred Stock, Series X Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3124), with shares changing hands as low as $26.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRX was trading at a 5.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.36% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X:

In Tuesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are down about 0.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.