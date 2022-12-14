PS Business Parks' Preferred Stock, Series X Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $15.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.35% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRX was trading at a 37.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 33.48% in the "REITs" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRX shares, versus PSB:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are trading flat.
Also see: Incyte YTD Return
Institutional Holders of KCCB
Institutional Holders of LVHI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.