PS Business Parks' Preferred Stock, Series X Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $15.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.35% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRX was trading at a 37.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 33.48% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRX shares, versus PSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X:

In Wednesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are trading flat.

