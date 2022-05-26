PS Business Parks' Preferred Stock, Series X Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.14 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.21% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRX was trading at a 18.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.86% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRX shares, versus PSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X:

In Thursday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are up about 0.1%.

