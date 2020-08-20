Markets
PS Business Parks' Preferred Stock, Series W Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W (Symbol: PSB.PRW) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $25.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSB.PRW was trading at a 4.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.73% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRW, showing historical dividend payments on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W :

In Thursday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W (Symbol: PSB.PRW) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are up about 2.8%.

