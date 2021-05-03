PS Business Parks, Inc.'s (NYSE:PSB) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PS Business Parks' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PS Business Parks is:

9.6% = US$189m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

PS Business Parks' Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

On the face of it, PS Business Parks' ROE is not much to talk about. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.6%, is definitely interesting. This probably goes some way in explaining PS Business Parks' moderate 12% growth over the past five years amongst other factors. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. For example, it is possible that the broader industry is going through a high growth phase, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared PS Business Parks' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 10% in the same period.

NYSE:PSB Past Earnings Growth May 3rd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if PS Business Parks is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is PS Business Parks Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

PS Business Parks has a high three-year median payout ratio of 71%. This means that it has only 29% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Additionally, PS Business Parks has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 67% of its profits over the next three years. However, PS Business Parks' future ROE is expected to decline to 7.3% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that PS Business Parks has some positive attributes. Especially the substantial growth in earnings backed by a decent ROE. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

