PS Business Parks, Inc.'s (NYSE:PSB) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already know that PS Business Parks' (NYSE:PSB) stock increased by 7.5% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on PS Business Parks' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PS Business Parks is:

12% = US$242m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

PS Business Parks' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, PS Business Parks seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, PS Business Parks was able to see a decent growth of 10.0% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing PS Business Parks' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 9.0% in the same period.

NYSE:PSB Past Earnings Growth January 10th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PSB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is PS Business Parks Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

PS Business Parks seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 71%, meaning the company retains only 29% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Additionally, PS Business Parks has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 61%. However, PS Business Parks' ROE is predicted to rise to 56% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that PS Business Parks' performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

